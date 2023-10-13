Cape Police report SHOTS FIRED 0100 BLOCK of HANOVER

On Thursday, October 12, 2023 at about 6:45 p.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 100 Block of Hanover for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and located multiple items of evidence indicating shots had been fired. Officers also located two residences in the area that had apparent bullet holes in them. A short time later, officers were notified of a victim at a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound that appeared to be non-life threatening. The Cape Girardeau Police Department continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Business Line: 573-335-6621

Anonymous Tip Line: 573-339-6313

Text “CAPEPD” to 847411

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!