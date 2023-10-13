 CGPD responded to a massive car crime

Yesterday, Morning, officers with the CGPD responded to a car lot in the 300-Block of Siemers Dr. for a report of a burglary. Officers arrived and observed damage to the showroom window along with a stolen vehicle that was reported stolen from the St. Louis area. There was a total of seven vehicles stolen during the heist with a total estimated value of approximately $850,000. Soon, after, six of the seven vehicles stolen were recovered and at least one suspect was taken into custody. If anyone has information in reference to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

