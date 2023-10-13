Last Sunday Scott City Police Officers responded to a report of a female with a gunshot wound. During the investigation, officers determined the female subject discharged a firearm and threatened two individuals. One of the individuals was armed and attempted to disarm the female subject. While struggling over weapon, it weapon discharged, resulting in her being struck. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police identified the female as; Megan Heffner and she is being held in the Scott County Jail without bond.

