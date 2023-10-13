 Sikeston Department of Public Safety educates students on fire safety procedures

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety took proactive measures to educate local students about vital fire safety procedures. Officers from Sikeston DPS visited elementary schools in the area, including Wing Elementary. During their visit, officers, including Sgt. James Danforth and Officer Brendan Crowe, brought fire trucks and Sparky the fire dog to engage the students. The officers provided essential firefighting materials and instructed the children on appropriate actions to take in the event of a fire, fostering a strong emphasis on fire safety awareness.

