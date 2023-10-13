Tomorrow, the Sikeston Recreation Complex is hosting the 2nd Annual Kids S.W.A.T. Challenge presented by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Special Operations Group. Children aged 12 and under can participate in an obstacle course designed by the Special Operations Group from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event also includes a SWAT Costume Contest, where the winner receives a ride in a patrol car and fire truck. Lunch, featuring burgers and hot dogs, is provided, and those interested can RSVP by emailing tquillman@sikeston.org

