The Riverfront Fall Festival returns to downtown Cape Girardeau next Saturday. The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Kellerman Foundation parking lot, Water Street, Themis Street and Riverfront Park along the floodwall. Vendors will include crafts, food, artists and more. The music lineup will include The Jumper Cables, Maggie Thorn, The Faultline Band, The Water Street Band and The Ivas John Band.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!