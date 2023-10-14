Trading Post – October 14
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
Buying: headphones – ph #: 573-271-1211
8 ft Werner step ladder
Fender American Standard Telecaster – ph #: 573-334-6543
15 ft trampoline – $50 – ph #: 573-934-0297
Epiphone Dove guitar – $450 – ph #: 573-282-2268
3 bar stools – $50/each
Dorm refrigerator – $55 – ph #: 334-3604
2 Earthquake tillers – $100/both
Compressor – $75
Buying: 30 gal horizontal air tank – ph #: 573-667-5540
2 Craftsman riding mowers – $500/both – ph #: 573-270-9582
22 ft MacGregor sailboat – w/Johnson motor – $4,000 – ph #: 573-225-1240