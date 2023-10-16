150th anniversary and the future at SEMO

In the shadow of Academic Hall on Friday evening, Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas reflected and looked forward. The University’s 150th anniversary was attended by students, alumni, community members, faculty, and staff, while laying out a plan for the University’s future. Vargas reminded the crowd the University isn’t insulated from the rapid change in business and technology currently underway and must also change, adapt, and innovate to revolutionize learning and continue preparing students for successful careers.

