16 year old was injured in a crash in Bollinger County
A 16-year-old female was injured in an early morning crash yesterday in Bollinger County. The incident took place on Route B in Scopus, about 17 miles west of Jackson. The teen, who was driving southbound, ran off the left side of the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn. Despite wearing a safety device, she sustained moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau for treatment. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.