17 year old in Cape Girardeau County suffered moderate injuries in a car crash

This past Friday, a 17-year-old male driver in Cape Girardeau County suffered moderate injuries in a car crash. The incident happened on MO 177 and CR 657 when the teenager, traveling northbound, ran off the roadway and collided with a parked vehicle. There was no one inside the parked vehicle during the accident. The injured driver was promptly transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau via ambulance and was reported to have been wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

