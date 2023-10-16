Cape Girardeau City Council members will deliberate on the final steps for approving a redevelopment plan for West Park Mall today. Unlike their usual procedure, the readings of an ordinance regarding the redevelopment agreement with River City Centre LLC, the mall’s owners, will take place during regular business, allowing for further discussion with the involved parties and the audience. Previous approvals have been granted for tax increment financing, Community Improvement District, and Transportation Development District components. You can read more about this in this SE Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!