Discover creative and delicious ways to use pumpkins in both sweet and savory recipes at a class presented by Laura Vollink RD, LD, a registered dietitian and Nutritional Services Coordinator at HealthPoint Fitness. The class, held in the demonstration kitchen at HealthPoint Fitness-Cape, offers recipe demonstrations and samples for a fee of $5. Participants can learn how to make new pumpkin-based dishes and receive valuable culinary inspiration for the fall season.

