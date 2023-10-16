Discover creative and delicious ways to use pumpkins
Discover creative and delicious ways to use pumpkins in both sweet and savory recipes at a class presented by Laura Vollink RD, LD, a registered dietitian and Nutritional Services Coordinator at HealthPoint Fitness. The class, held in the demonstration kitchen at HealthPoint Fitness-Cape, offers recipe demonstrations and samples for a fee of $5. Participants can learn how to make new pumpkin-based dishes and receive valuable culinary inspiration for the fall season.