Four juveniles in central Missouri are facing charges related to a deer poaching investigation conducted by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Over a nine-month period, an Osage County agent probed the illegal killing and waste of six deer. Evidence suggests the deer were unlawfully taken with a firearm out of season, from the road, and with the use of artificial light. Charges, including taking deer with the aid of artificial light, taking deer in a closed season, wanton waste, and taking deer from a public roadway, have been submitted to the juvenile office.

