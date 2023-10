On Saturday during halftime of the Redhawks game, Nolan Briegel and Addison McMahan were honored as the man and woman of the year, a cherished SEMO tradition, celebrated during the halftime of the Redhawks homecoming football game. Also, SEMO won the game against Eastern Il, 35-28.

