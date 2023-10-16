Sikeston DPS says Thank you to the Warrior Rest Foundation for training.

The Sikeston Department of public safety is saying Thank you to the Warrior Rest Foundation for training. Over the past few days’ members of several Southeast Mo First Responder Agencies were in attendance. Everyone in attendance was trained on the fundamentals of Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM). This will allow each person to provide “emotional first aid” and peer support to officers in their agency as well as other first responders in Southeast Mo.

