The Carbondale Police with The Illinois State Police are trying to locate Michelle L Green

The Carbondale Police department along with The Illinois State Police are trying to locate Michelle L Green, who is a 47-year-old black female. She is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 310 pounds. She was last seen, wearing a mint green t-shirt with grey sweatpants and black shoes. Michelle was last seen riding in a white 2017 Subaru Accent with Indiana License plate ending in 1, 2, 8. Ms. Green has a condition that places her in danger. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Michelle Green should contact the Carbondale Police Department or contact 9-1-1. An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been issued.

