A juvenile boy in Carbondale is facing charges related to a carjacking and shooting

A juvenile boy in Carbondale, IL. is facing charges related to a carjacking and shooting incident which took place on Friday, when the victim was allegedly shot by the suspect while talking in his vehicle. The victim was later found in the 900 block of West McDaniel Street. Late Saturday Evening, the juvenile was arrested as Detectives found the stolen Jeep in the 400 block of North Oakland Avenue. The juvenile was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. The victim was released from the hospital as of yesterday morning. It’s unclear if the Juvenile remains in custody.

