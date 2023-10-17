Main Street in Cape Girardeau is ready for fall festival

Main Street in Cape Girardeau is currently adorned with numerous scarecrows as part of the second annual Scarecrow Stroll organized by VisitCape. This event is a highlight of the Riverfront Fall Festival, scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Cape Girardeau. The Scarecrow Stroll aims to attract festivalgoers to explore downtown shops beyond the festival grounds on Water Street. Brenda Newbern, the executive director of VisitCape, emphasizes that the creatively displayed scarecrows serve as a charming way to encourage visitors to discover additional offerings in the downtown area. You can check out more at the SE Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!