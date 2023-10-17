MDC searching for Chronic Wasting Disease in Deer

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is actively searching for Chronic Wasting Disease in Deer. The state is offering voluntary deer head drop-off sites at various locations, including the southeast region and Jefferson County. CWD is a fatal neurological disease affecting deer. This year, the large-scale two-day sample collection effort will take place on November 11-12, alongside ongoing voluntary sampling efforts to detect and monitor the disease.

