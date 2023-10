Morning Star Behavioral Associates, based in Cape Girardeau, is organizing an open house event this Saturday starting at 10 am. The event will take place at their new clinic located at 1 S. Main St.. Formerly situated in the Marquette Tower on Broadway, Morning Star is a behavioral clinic specializing in applied behavioral analysis services. For more information, check out the SE Missourian.

