Registration is open for the 2023 Great Central U.S. ShakeOut earthquake drill. According to a release from the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, the drill will be Thursday, at 10:19 a.m. Missouri is one of 14 participating central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake. Missourians will practice the “drop, cover, hold on” technique during the drill.

