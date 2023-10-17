Representative Jason Smith coauthored a series of measures to support Israel
Representative Jason Smith coauthored a series of measures to support Israel, condemn Hamas, and hold Iran accountable for funding terror activities. Smith also coauthored legislation to block Iran, from accessing the $6 billion in funds that the Biden administration unfroze on September 11th of this year. In addition, Smith signed onto a resolution urging the Biden administration to secure the release of Americans held hostage, return to a policy of maximum sanctions regime against Iran, and demand the recently released $6 billion in Iranian funds be refrozen.