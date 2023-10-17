Representative Jason Smith coauthored a series of measures to support Israel, condemn Hamas, and hold Iran accountable for funding terror activities. Smith also coauthored legislation to block Iran, from accessing the $6 billion in funds that the Biden administration unfroze on September 11th of this year. In addition, Smith signed onto a resolution urging the Biden administration to secure the release of Americans held hostage, return to a policy of maximum sanctions regime against Iran, and demand the recently released $6 billion in Iranian funds be refrozen.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!