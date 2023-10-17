The Jackson County Theft Prevention Task Force has been created

Jackson County Illinois, State’s Attorney, Joseph Cervantez, has established the Jackson County Theft Prevention Task Force to address increasing thefts. The Task Force aims to enhance collaboration between the State’s Attorney’s Office, law enforcement, local businesses, and the community. Their goal is to work together in preventing theft effectively. The first Task Force meeting is scheduled for October 30 at 5 p.m. via Zoom, with more details to be released by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!