Third through sixth grade co-ed basketball program moving to Sikeston Parks and Recreation

According to the standard democrat, The YMCA of Southeast Missouri in Sikeston has handed over the responsibility for this year’s third through sixth grade co-ed basketball program to Sikeston Parks and Recreation. Registration for the program is open until December 2, and it is not limited to children in Sikeston; kids from surrounding areas are also encouraged to participate. Abbi Lindsey, the Sikeston Parks and Recreation coordinator, confirmed the inclusivity of the program for children beyond Sikeston. Lindsey said next year Parks and Recreation will also take over the 1st and 2nd grade programs.

