The redevelopment of West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau has been approved following a city council meeting, despite facing opposition from some members of the community. During the meeting yesterday, city leaders discussed the project, which aims to revamp areas of the mall to attract new businesses. The city council granted approval for the redevelopment plan, including the issuance of an industrial revenue bond. Once completed, developers anticipate the renovated mall will generate $80 million in new tax revenue over 30 years and create over 1,400 new jobs.

