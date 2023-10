Southern Illinois University organized its 2nd annual Education Day, attracting hundreds of high school and junior college students from 22 different schools. The event aimed to address the national and local teacher shortage crisis by providing students with insights and potential opportunities in the field of education. Leaders at the university said they plan on hosting more events like these so they can help continue to address the teacher’s shortage.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!