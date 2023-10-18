Garden beds installed at Parkview School in Cape Girardeau

Catholic Charities donated and installed raised garden beds at Parkview School in Cape Girardeau, allowing children with disabilities to participate in gardening activities. The beds were specifically designed for kids in wheelchairs, measuring 8 feet long to accommodate accessibility. Catholic Charities donated and constructed these beds yesterday, emphasizing their dedication to supporting the developmentally disabled community. The initiative aims to provide hands-on learning opportunities for the children, teaching them skills such as planting, harvesting, and cooking the food they grow.

