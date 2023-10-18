Halloween Hoopla
Friday, Oct. 27th Halloween Hoopla will be taking place and This spooktacular event includes a costume contest and other fun Halloween activities including pumpkin decorating, pumpkin bowling, trick or treat bags, & more! Come dressed up ready for a fun night! Costume contest categories include Best Costume, Creepiest Costume & Funniest Costume! This event is intended for ages 12 and under. It’s five dollars at the door. The event is located at, 1157 S. WEST END BLVD in Cape Girardeau.