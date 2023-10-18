Local man sentenced for Possession of Child Pornography

48-year-old Joseph A. Morgan, has been sentenced to 7 and 1 quarter years in federal prison for Possession of Child Pornography. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Sarah Pitlyk in Cape Girardeau. Morgan was found in possession of over 60 child pornography videos on his tablet and thumb drive when law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at his residence in March 2021. He admitted to acquiring the material through the internet and he will also face a lifetime supervised release and mandatory registration as a sex offender after serving his sentence.

