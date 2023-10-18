Missouri has introduced a new program to assist farmers affected by black vultures, which have become a growing problem for livestock owners. These migratory birds, related to turkey vultures, have been causing damage to farmers’ livestock. The program, initiated by the USDA, Missouri Department of Agriculture, and the University of Missouri Extension Office, aims to compensate farmers for losses incurred due to black vulture attacks. The state legislature allocated $10,000 to fund the program, enabling farmers and ranchers to recover some of their losses.

