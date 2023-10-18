Mural artist to work in Jackson

Victoria Lane, a mural artist from De Soto, Missouri, has created murals across several states, including eastern Missouri towns like Festus, as well as locations in Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Arizona, Utah, and three cities in Georgia. Her latest mural will be located in Jackson, specifically at the local Walmart store. Residents of Jackson will have the opportunity to view her work every time they visit the store for groceries, making her art easily accessible to the community. Read more in the SE Missourian.

