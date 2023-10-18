Residential fire late Monday in Cape

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a residential fire late Monday evening at 105 Green Acres Drive near Rand Street. At the time of arrival, crews reported a 2-story medium size residential house fire, showing from the garage. All those in occupation, were out and accounted for by the fire department. One fire fighter was taken to the hospital with a minor leg injury and released soon after. The fire is being considered an accident by CGFD who estimate the fire and smoke damage at 40 thousand dollars.

