Old Town Cape is organizing a Spooky Market at the Cape Riverfront Market on October 28th starting at 8 a.m. The event will feature a Halloween-themed market, highlighting the end of the market season, and will take place at the market lot on 35 S Spanish St in Cape Girardeau, MO. Participants are encouraged to attend in their best Halloween costumes, adding to the festive atmosphere. The event aims to engage the community in a fun and spirited way.

