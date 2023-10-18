The Missouri Board of Education has chosen not to proceed with developing social-emotional learning standards for K-12 schools due to what they termed as “widespread misunderstanding” of the framework’s intentions. Instead of implementing the proposed standards, known as Competencies Of Relationship-building Education (CORE), the board has decided to offer the materials as an optional resource for schools. The CORE standards were designed to establish benchmarks for students to enhance their emotional intelligence and social skills.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!