A second suspect charged with a business fire in Kennett will be in court this morning. Kerry Raymond is expected to be arraigned this morning in a Dunklin County Court house as he is charged with 2nd degree arson in connection to a fire in July at a Mexican Restaurant. The second suspect, Crystal Umfress recently appeared in court and waived her right to arraignment and will be back in court in December where is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!