Dr Kenneth Haskin has been recognized in Ingram’s Magazine

Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin has been recognized in Ingram’s Magazine’s “50 Missourians You Should Know” list. The magazine applauds Haskin for his successful initiatives in balancing the city budget and implementing a strategic, conservative spending plan aimed at enhancing economic growth. Haskin’s vision for Cape Girardeau is described as one marked by hope, optimism, and a collective dedication to the city’s future. His efforts have garnered praise for his commitment to fiscal responsibility and fostering a positive economic environment in the region. Read more in the SE Missourian

