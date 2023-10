Recently The Poplar Bluff High School Sho-Me Marching Band brought home two first-place victories, winning second overall in its division, during the Wright City Marching Invitational. The PBHS percussion section competed against 10 other schools at Wright City High School, winning first in both the indoor and outdoor marching festivals, upon receiving top ratings from a panel of three judges, reported Band Director Stephen Winters.

