Punktoberfest coming to downtown Cape Girardeau

Saturday will mark the return of Punktoberfest to downtown Cape Girardeau. The all-age event will feature six punk bands: Guy Morgan, the Haddonfields, PFR, Bad Ghost, the Scatterguns and Negative Whiplash. It is being billed as an evening of original music at a unique outdoor venue located at Ebb and Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St. Attendees 15 years and younger get in free. Admission is $10 at the gate. Doors open at 3 p.m., with music starting at 4 p.m.

