Yesterday, the Region E Homeland Security Response Team conducted a training exercise in southeast Missouri, focusing on heavy lifting. The event involved active participation from various local departments, including the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Jackson Fire Department, and Stoddard County Ambulance. The exercise aimed to enhance skills related to heavy lifting techniques among these response teams. This collaborative effort signifies the region’s commitment to preparedness and effective emergency response.

