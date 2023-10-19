Sharp growth in MO ABLE program

State Treasurer Vivek Malek announced sharp growth in MO ABLE, a program which his office administers. MO ABLE was established as a tool to allow eligible Missourians with disabilities to invest and grow their money in a manner that doesn’t threaten their income eligibility for other public benefits. According to his office, The MO-ABLE program has grown significantly in 2023. New accounts have increased 13.7% and the MO ABLE investment portfolio has seen an increase of nearly 25% in total assets. To learn more about MO ABLE, go to MOABLE.com

