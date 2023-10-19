Last weekend, the Sikeston VFW recognized several Southeast Area First Responders, particularly those from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, for their outstanding accomplishments and bravery. Sgt. Jacob Kubelka (Cue-Bell-Kuh)-Peck, Public Safety Officer Dakota Harrington, and Public Safety Officer, Shaun Goodwin were acknowledged for their exceptional courage during a domestic violence incident where they faced gunfire to safely rescue children from the residence. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety expressed gratitude to the Sikeston VFW for honoring not only their officers but also other first responders in the Southeast Missouri area.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!