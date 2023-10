The Morehouse Fire Department is hosting a haunted house event for Halloween weekend. The haunted firehouse will be located in the old fire station in Morehouse, adjacent to the new station at 105 E. Beech St. The entry fee for the haunted firehouse is $5 per person, and the event will take place on Friday, Oct. 27th, and Saturday, Oct. 28th, starting at 6 p.m. on both evenings, with no age restrictions imposed for attendees.

