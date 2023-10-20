$6 million dollars donated to SIU

Longtime supporters of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Roger and Sally Tedrick, have donated a record-breaking $6 million dollars to the university. In recognition of their generosity, a new welcome center planned for the campus will be named the Tedrick Welcome Center. The announcement of the donation and the building’s naming took place yesterday at the university’s student center. This donation marks the largest single contribution in the history of SIU Carbondale.

