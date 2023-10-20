A group in Poplar Bluff is working on restoring the iconic Rodgers Theatre. Built in 1949, the new marquee extends, close to the street. Board member Rusty Van Praag highlighted the theatre’s grandeur and the challenges posed by the new marquee, which has been hit at least once that I know of. After completing the marquee restoration, the board has sought assistance from the city to find solutions to protect it from potential damage from traffic to the over-hanging marquee that wraps around the corner building.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!