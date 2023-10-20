County leaders are boasting, this holiday season, Cape County Park North’s Christmas celebration will be enhanced with larger and brighter decorations. The new additions, sponsored by the county, include an illuminated floating Christmas trees on North Lake, a lit entryway, and illuminated tunnels throughout the park. The total cost for these enhancements is $20,000, with an opportunity for individuals and businesses to sponsor Christmas-themed decorations for $100 each. The festive lights will be installed the day before Thanksgiving.

