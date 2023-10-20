Cape Girardeau County commissioners met with over two dozen residents living along County Road 603 near Jackson, who voiced frustrations about the road’s partial paving. Although both ends of the road are paved, the middle section where the residents live remains gravel. In 2007, voters approved a sales tax to cover the paving costs, but county policy mandates residents to provide land for the road expansion, a requirement not met by those along CR 603. Commissioners assured the residents that they would address any hazards on the road and indicated that once all property owners sign easement agreements, the road would be added to the county’s pavement list.

