Cape Girardeau Police Officer Ty Metzger has been working alongside K9 Chief to post the areas for the managed deer hunt

This week Cape Girardeau Police Patrolman, Officer Metzger has been working alongside “K9 Chief” to post the areas for the managed deer hunt. The 2023 Managed Deer Hunt starts this weekend and the only individuals allowed inside these areas are the state-selected hunters. The Managed Deer Hunt will run until December 22nd consisting of five time periods. All hunters must have a Hunter Education or Bow Hunter Education certification and be 18 or older.

