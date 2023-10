The Kennett City Council, in a seven to two vote, has decided to establish a single provider for residential trash services by November 2025. Kennett Board of Public Works will be overseeing the transition. Kennett is hoping to attract a hospital, and this would help. The estimated $16.85 a month will be automatically added to residents’ utility bills once the service begins.

