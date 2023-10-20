Missouri’s Silver Haired Legislature, a group advocating for seniors, has proposed increasing taxes on cigarettes to fund public transportation for the elderly. The proposal was advanced yesterday by the Silver Haired Legislature, aiming to address the top legislative goal of enhancing transportation access for seniors in the 2024. Currently, Missouri has the lowest cigarette excise tax rate in the country. The measure seeks to raise revenue by imposing higher taxes on cigarettes, with the funds dedicated to improving public transportation services for the state’s elderly population.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!