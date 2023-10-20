Perry County School District 32 has introduced the Perryville Entrepreneurial Opportunities Program. It’s set to launch in the Fall 2024 at Perryville High School. This new 3-hour block program aims to involve local high school students from Perryville, Saxony, Lutheran, and St. Vincent High Schools. Up to 25 students will have the opportunity to spend class time in local businesses, learning from community leaders, and developing vital business skills.

